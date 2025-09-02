Roommate arrested after Federal Way shooting leaves man critically hurt

Federal Way police arrested a man after a shooting Tuesday morning left his roommate critically injured, according to the department.

The incident happened around 8:55 a.m. near South 312th Street and 10th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police and emergency medical personnel provided first aid before the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

He remains in critical condition but is expected to survive, officials said.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 56-year-old man who lives with the victim.

Officers later arrested him at his residence.

Detectives plan to interview the man to determine what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group