Rookie Tacoma Police dog Charlie already making captures, finding weapons

A rookie Tacoma police dog is already making an impact in his first few weeks on the job, recording five captures in just six weeks.

“His stats are impressive,” the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said in a Facebook post. “Charlie has already proven he’s ready to work.”

Charlie is the Tacoma Police Department’s newest K9 officer.

Charlie has located weapons that suspects attempted to ditch, according to the post. In one case, he spent more than an hour tracking and ultimately helping officers locate an assault suspect.

“He even helped locate a suspect hiding inside an outdoor refrigerator,” police said.

Despite his busy schedule, K9 Charlie does not spend all his time chasing suspects.

“At home, life is a little more relaxed,” the post stated. “Charlie spends his downtime running around the backyard chasing birds, squirrels, and bunnies, and he’s almost always carrying his favorite Kong toy around in his mouth.”

TPD described Charlie as “hardworking on the street,” but a “big puppy at home.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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