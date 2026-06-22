Rookie Lynnwood officer tracks down armed domestic violence suspect on his first day

A police officer on his first day tracked down an armed domestic violence suspect who “vanished” into the bushes after assaulting a physically disabled victim.

Six hours into his first shift, Lynnwood Police Department’s (LPD) Officer Trudeau responded to a domestic violence call where the victim reported being strangled unconscious and threatened with a handgun, LPD announced.

Lynnwood suspect fled on foot, prompting officers to call in K9 Cannon for the search

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and officers had limited suspect information and no direction of travel, prompting LPD to call in K9 Cannon.

While tracking for the suspect, the trail led through dense shrubbery and thick blackberry vines, but K9 Cannon’s behavior suddenly changed.

LPD noted that the suspect was close, and a short time later, Cannon located him completely hidden inside a blackberry bush.

Officers worked to get visual contact, but the suspect refused any commands and claimed he was removing a bag from his person.

Witnesses had reported that they saw him place a handgun into the same bag before he fled the scene initially.

After repeated commands, the suspect eventually complied with the officers and surrendered.

LPD searched the immediate area where the suspect was hiding and found a handgun sitting on top of his bag, along with five magazines.

Suspect faces slew of charges from Lynnwood domestic violence incident

The suspect was ultimately arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault with strangulation, felony harassment with threats to kill, interfering with domestic violence reporting, and third-degree theft.

LPD noted that additional weapons charges remain under investigation.

“Not a bad first day for Officer Trudeau,” LPD stated.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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