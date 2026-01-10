Roofing scam in Redmond costs victim nearly $300K

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Redmond police are investigating a roofing scam that left a homeowner out nearly $300,000 and are warning residents to be on alert.

Detectives said the homeowner, who lives in the Education Hill neighborhood, reported being approached on December 30 by two men with Irish accents offering roofing work.

The suspects claimed to represent a local contractor and completed the job without proper inspection. The victim paid $298,000 after being told additional urgent repairs were needed.

Authorities believe the scheme is part of a pattern involving door-to-door solicitations. Investigators said suspects lure victims with reasonable initial quotes, then pressure them into paying for unnecessary repairs.

Police urged residents to verify contractors, get multiple estimates, and avoid paying in full before work is inspected.

Anyone with information or who suspects they were targeted should call 911 or Redmond’s non-emergency line at 425-556-2500.

©2026 Cox Media Group