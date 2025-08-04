Rolled semi blocks I-5 offramp in Seattle

Local

Rolled semi on S Spokane Street exit in Seattle
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A semi-truck has rolled over and is blocking a northbound I-5 offramp in Seattle.

Washington State Department of Transportation says it happened early Monday afternoon on the Spokane Street offramp at milepost 162.

Drivers are asked to find another way around for the time being.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone is hurt.

A tow truck is headed to the scene to help remove the semi.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

