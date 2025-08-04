Rolled semi blocks I-5 offramp in Seattle

SEATTLE — A semi-truck has rolled over and is blocking a northbound I-5 offramp in Seattle.

Washington State Department of Transportation says it happened early Monday afternoon on the Spokane Street offramp at milepost 162.

Drivers are asked to find another way around for the time being.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone is hurt.

A tow truck is headed to the scene to help remove the semi.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Spokane Street (MP 162) is fully blocked for a rollover semi.



Incident Response and State Patrol are on scene. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as this is expected to be an extended closure. https://t.co/q3c6E64BlX pic.twitter.com/rdv1v2jpzp — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 4, 2025

