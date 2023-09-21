‘Roll up your windows’: Overturned fish truck blocks all lanes of NB I-5 in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 through Marysville just south of SR 531 are blocked after a fish truck overturned in the roadway.

The Washington Department of Transportation reported the incident just after 8 a.m., with traffic getting by on the shoulder. In the meantime, they’re advising that you “roll up your windows if you’re driving through there.”

“Seriously,” WSDOT added for emphasis.

As of 8:40 a.m., a crane had gotten the fish truck upright again, although all lanes remain blocked as crews work to clean up the spillage.

Drivers are told to expect “major delays” and to seek alternate routes. Backups extend around three miles.

Oh. Roll up your windows if you're driving through there. Seriously. https://t.co/6VDukdXMMZ — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 21, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group