Rockslide blocks SR 106 in Mason County

By KIRO 7 News Staff

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 106 is closed at milepost 5 in Mason County for the rest of the day, according to Washington State Patrol.

Crews will use the closure to clear a rockslide that has blocked the roadway.

There is a temporary detour from Dalby Road to McReavy Road.

“Thank you for your patience,” said a spokesperson.

