Rocks thrown, gun shown: Juvenile booked after brandishing incident in Issaquah

A juvenile was arrested Tuesday evening in Issaquah after witnesses reported someone in a vehicle brandishing what appeared to be a handgun and throwing rocks at a group of other youths, according to police.

The Issaquah Police Department said the incident happened near 24th Avenue Northeast on August 5.

Witnesses told officers that individuals in a black SUV pointed what looked like a handgun and threw rocks at a group of juveniles in the area.

Patrol officers located the SUV shortly after the call came in and detained multiple people.

Based on statements from both victims and witnesses, one juvenile was arrested on suspicion of unlawful handling of a weapon and booked into King County Juvenile Detention.

Police said the vehicle was seized and impounded while officers seek a search warrant to collect further evidence.

©2025 Cox Media Group