The Rock Wood Fired Pizza is closing six WA restaurants

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza is closing six restaurants in Washington.

The chain, which has been around for 30 years, says it’s shutting down the Renton, Covington, Federal Way, Puyallup, Tacoma, and Lacey locations.

“This choice did not come easily — each restaurant has been part of countless family dinners, celebrations, and everyday moments shared with friends,” staff shared online. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our story. Your loyalty, laughter, and love for our pizza, buckets, and beer have meant the world to us.”

The Lake Tapps and Auburn restaurants will remain open.

The announcement did not specify when each location would close permanently.

The first location opened in 1995 in Tacoma. According to the website, the founders, Don Bellis and Jay Gigandet, started the chain after enjoying wood-fired pizza in a small New England coastal town. They wanted to bring the idea home to Washington.

