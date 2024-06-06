Rock thrown through large window of yoga studio in Clinton

A Whidbey Island yoga studio owner says she just moved into a new location in Clinton and just started to get traction with the community when, police say, a homeless man having a crisis randomly went on a rampage.

The man threw big rocks through all of Kula Yoga’s 8-foot by 8-foot windows, as well at the Clinton Food mart next door.

The owner tells KIRO 7 that her business insurance won’t cover the damage, which would cost her $8000, which she says they do not have.

As a result, the owner started a GoFundMe, in hopes to keep her studio going.

Kula Yoga has very small classes, and they don’t teach yoga for the money.

By 4:30 p.m., the GoFundMe had raised just over $2,000.

The man who shattered the windows was arrested and was charged with malicious vandalism.

The owner of the studio says they have already forgiven him and hope he gets the mental health help he needs.









