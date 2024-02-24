Rock thrown from overpass ‘decimates’ driver’s windshield in Fremont

FREMONT, Wash. — A smashed windshield is the last thing Nathan Rizik expected to happen while he was driving on 46th Street North under the Aurora overpass.

He said someone threw a rock that hit his windshield, shattering it. It happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

“I saw something kind of like flash right in front of my car and all of a sudden there was a very loud, like pop, and my windshield was basically decimated,” he said. “The windshield got completely smashed, the hood got dented up a little bit.”

“My dashboard is just kind of hanging on by a limb,” he added. “I was shocked I was honestly, I think I was just trying to process what caused that at that second.”

Rizik said he called the police but that Seattle Police told him they couldn’t send anyone until the following day. KIRO 7 called SPD about this and was told that they did send an officer to search but no one was found.

SPD said they got another call about someone throwing things in that same area around midnight.

“I think I’m very lucky because I mean it was on the passenger side if that was a few inches over like to the left that could have really injured me,” Rizik said.

