Roads blocked in Enumclaw around leaning building

At approximately 1:30 pm Monday, the Enumclaw Police Department (EPD) was notified by a city employee of an unstable building, said the City of Enumclaw in a release published on Monday.

The city says the building is located off Railroad St. near Griffin Ave.

The city of Enumclaw says officers arrived within minutes and provided support in closing the roads near the building and assessing the damage via drone footage.

Due to the building leaning outwards towards the sidewalk, all roads and sidewalks within approximately 75 feet of the building are blocked off and will be blocked off until further notice, said the release.

The city says it’s working closely with the Enumclaw Fire Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Department of Transportation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

