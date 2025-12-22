Road rage incident leads to fatal shooting in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department (LPD) says a man was shot and killed in a road rage incident on December 19.

At around 8:50 p.m. near Willamette Drive Northeast and Marvin Roads Northwest, officers found a 48-year-old man in the roadway with a gunshot wound and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD says a 24-year-old man who called 911 allegedly admitted to the shooting and he was arrested near the scene.

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident where the victim reportedly got out of his car and exchanged words with the suspect before the suspect allegedly fired a gunshot from inside his car, according to Lacey police.

The 24-year-old suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail, facing one charge of second-degree murder.

LPD responded to a road rage incident with shots fired on Friday, December 19th at 2051 hours in the 2400 block of Marvin RD NE… pic.twitter.com/ImHIIV7gHn — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) December 22, 2025

