Road cleared for trapped residents on Mountain Loop Highway near Darrington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County Public Works says two impassable sections of the Mountain Loop Highway have been cleared after landslides and fallen trees blocked the roadway.

Local residents, Snohomish Search and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies helped to clean up the debris 15 miles south of Darrington.

Officials say the hillside next to the road is still unstable and the area remains closed to the public.

Crews also cleared snow and downed trees near the Deer Creek Gate in Granite Falls.

