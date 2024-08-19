Local

Road 2620 Fire shuts down recreation sites in Olympic National Forest

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Fire burns on Mt. Jupiter (Washington State Fire Wire)

The U.S. Forest Service recreation sites in Olympic National Forest are closed because of the Road 2620 Fire.

The closures will be through September 15, but the Forest Service could adjust the date depending on the status of the fire.

The fire started Wednesday around 5 p.m. and is burning on Mt. Jupiter near Brinnon.

As of Sunday, August 18 the fire is 322 acres in size and is 8% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.


Trail Closures

Duckabush Trail #803

Interrorem Interpretive Trail #804

Mt. Jupiter Tail #809

Ranger Hole Trail #824

Murhut Falls Trail #828


Facility Closures

Collins Campground

Ranger Hole Trailhead

Duckabush Stock Trailhead

Duckabush Trailhead

Interrorem Cabin

Reservations are being canceled at Interrorem Cabin and refunds are being issued.

