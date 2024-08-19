Road 2620 Fire shuts down recreation sites in Olympic National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service recreation sites in Olympic National Forest are closed because of the Road 2620 Fire.
The closures will be through September 15, but the Forest Service could adjust the date depending on the status of the fire.
⛔️To ensure public safety and facilitate response to the #2620RoadFire 🔥 the Olympic National Forest is temporarily closing recreation sites near the fire.— Olympic National Forest (@olympicforest) August 16, 2024
For a complete list of closures:https://t.co/W46GYKFFV1 pic.twitter.com/QdSDZYzEPq
The fire started Wednesday around 5 p.m. and is burning on Mt. Jupiter near Brinnon.
As of Sunday, August 18 the fire is 322 acres in size and is 8% contained.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Trail Closures
Duckabush Trail #803
Interrorem Interpretive Trail #804
Mt. Jupiter Tail #809
Ranger Hole Trail #824
Murhut Falls Trail #828
Facility Closures
Collins Campground
Ranger Hole Trailhead
Duckabush Stock Trailhead
Duckabush Trailhead
Interrorem Cabin
Reservations are being canceled at Interrorem Cabin and refunds are being issued.
