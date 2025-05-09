VIDEO: Kent woman’s home broken into twice

KENT, Wash. — A Kent homeowner is terrified after someone broke into her home not once, but twice, in less than six months.

Video surveillance shared by the homeowner shows the second time she was robbed, just last night, while she was out on a walk with her dog.

She says that while arriving at her home on SE 218th Pl, she saw a suspicious silver SUV outside her house, saw her front door left open, and went to watch her surveillance video — before calling the police.

Two men can be seen in the video walking up and breaking down the door. This is the same door that was broken down just months earlier, in January.

KIRO 7 spoke to the homeowner, Harvinder Kaur, and her daughters after the first break-in, too. Surveillance video from January showed just one person, who Kaur’s daughter says just “walked out the front door with the safe.”

They say the person in the video took hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of valuables from her home, including expensive jewelry and antiques — a big chunk of her life’s savings.

Kaur and her family now say the men took up to $40,000 in jewelry.

“I can’t sleep, I can’t sleep this time. All night I was awake. I go to bed until I saw the daylight,” she says.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance videos, you’re asked to call Kent police at 253-852-2121.

©2025 Cox Media Group