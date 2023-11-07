Rite Aid announces 3 more Western Washington Bartell Drugs closures

Rite Aid has confirmed three additional Bartell Drugs closures in Western Washington.

This comes weeks after the company declared bankruptcy, and announced the closure of 11 Puget Sound region Rite Aid and Bartell locations. Those initial closures spanned Lynnwood, Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Mill Creek, Burien, Everett, Lacey, and Graham.

The three additional Bartell closures were confirmed by Rite Aid on Monday at the following locations:

1101 Madison Street (Seattle)

312 Central Way #101 (Kirkland)

12946 Southeast Kent Kangley Road (Kent Lake Meridian)

Those three locations will close at some point in November.

In a statement to KIRO 7, Rite Aid said that it “carefully considers various factors in its decision-making, including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.”

They also added that they will look to relocate employees at closed stores to other locations.

“In fact, approximately 75% of our associates have accepted opportunities to transfer locations if their store has been or is part of the ongoing store closures,” Rite Aid said.









