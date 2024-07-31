Ring encountered a multiple system outage affecting many of its devices

Earlier today, Ring notified its customers that it was working to resolve issues affecting many of the systems that impacted its website and customers’ home devices.

According to the Ring website, the company identified and investigated an issue that had impacted the Live View function, Recordings, Timelines, Event History, Device setup and more.

The notification of the outage was first announced to its customers at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

By 7:21 p.m., a fix was implemented and many of its services began to recover.

Ring announced that the incident had been resolved at 10:20 p.m. and that all its systems were fully operational.

No additional information was provided on the cause of the outage or how it may have affected its customers.

Ring, a subsidiary of Amazon, is a manufacturer of home security and smart home devices.

