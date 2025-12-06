Rifle-wielding robber arrested in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Snohomish County Deputies said they arrested a robber who pointed an AK-47 at a convenience store worker in Lake Stevens and demanded money. The clerk complied, and the man left.

Deputies said surveillance showed the robber on a motorcycle, carrying a backpack, where he kept the rifle.

They identified a 30-year-old as the suspect and arrested him at his Lake Stevens home on Thursday. They said the man’s motorcycle, backpack, and rifle — used in the robbery — were in plain view in his open garage.

The suspect was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2025 Cox Media Group