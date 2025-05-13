Reward increases to $5k for information leading to arrest of Thurston Co. fugitive

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The reward for a man accused of shooting an automatic rifle at a Thurston County deputy has increased to $5,000.

Damien Madison, 27, is still on the run.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Madison fired multiple rounds from an AR-style rifle while he was in a car chase with law enforcement.

The chase started because Madison had warrants for failing to appear in court.

That gun was thrown out the window and recovered, and was discovered to have been stolen during a burglary in Lewis County.

The sheriff’s office said one of the rounds hit a patrol vehicle, disabling it.

He is considered armed and dangerous and has made statements that he will not be taken alive, according to a post from Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

If you see him, do not approach. Call 911.

Investigators have located, arrested, and extradited an accomplice who was allegedly assisting Madison, Sanders wrote on a Facebook page. That individual has been booked for first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

“Anyone who harbors, transports, provides funds, or otherwise assists Damien in his efforts to flee will also be sought out and arrested for rendering criminal assistance in the 1st degree,” Sanders wrote.

Madison is a 10-time convicted felon who has been involved in three high speed chases in six months, according to Sanders.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 360-704-2740

Deputies released dashcam video of the shooting.

Viewer discretion is advised when watching the video:

10 time convicted felon opens fire with AR15 during pursuit Viewer discretion advised. Here is the footage from last week’s pursuit where a 10 time convicted felon and armed career criminal opened fire on a K9 Unit with an AR15 approximately 15 times during his third high speed chase in 6 months. This incident occurred after being released from jail when we captured him from two prior high speed chases in which he was also armed, all while he is out on “community custody” for his prior prison sentence for firearm related offenses. A multi-day manhunt is underway, however the shooter has not been captured as of yet which has placed everyone he comes in contact with in jeopardy. He has made statements that he will not be taken alive. We have been urgently attempting to get word out to other police agencies so an unsuspecting police officer isn’t killed trying to pull him over. Soft stances on hardened criminals only further embolden their efforts to hurt others. Our citizens and law enforcement officers deserve better than this. Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Sunday, May 11, 2025

