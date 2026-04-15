Retired Pierce County Sheriff’s Maj. changes plea in DUI crash, sentenced to three months

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A former major for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges from a DUI crash in Graham that sent six people to the hospital in July 2025.

Chadwick Dickerson initially pleaded not guilty after prosecutors said he was driving his personal truck off-duty while under the influence when he crashed into an SUV with three children, their parents, and a grandparent.

The former Major was sentenced to three months in jail on Tuesday following the change in plea, according to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.

When authorities responded to the crash, an internal investigation revealed that several deputies either prematurely turned off their body-worn cameras or didn’t turn them on at all at critical moments of the response.

Documents show that Dickerson also didn’t stay on scene for the full investigation of the crash and refused to take field sobriety tests.

His blood alcohol content level was above the legal limit at .09, taken three hours after the crash, according to charging documents

In addition to the three-month jail sentence, Dickerson will also serve 12 months of community service, followed by two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault-DUI and one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, prosecutors said.

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