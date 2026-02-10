Retail operator of Seattle-founded Eddie Bauer speculated to close North America stores

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

After weeks of speculation and rumors, the retail operator of Eddie Bauer has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A Chapter 11 filing would not impact Eddie Bauer’s manufacturing, wholesale, or e-commerce operations, nor would it impact retail operations outside of the U.S. and Canada. However, it is speculated that all Eddie Bauer stores in North America will be closing.

Eddie Bauer’s headquarters in Seattle is expected to close, causing 60 workers to be laid off, according to a state filing.

Catalyst Brands, the operator of Eddie Bauer, cited declining sales, supply chain challenges, inflation, and ongoing tariff uncertainty as reasons for Eddie Bauer’s financial woes.

Eddie Bauer first started in 1920 in Seattle. The company grew to international fame after creating the first patented down jacket in the U.S., dubbed the “Skyliner.” Eddie Bauer has 11 stores in Washington, including several in the Puget Sound area: University Village, Westfield Southcenter, The Outlet Collection in Auburn, Tacoma Mall, Woodinville Plaza, and Alderwood.

At its peak, the brand had more than 500 stores globally.

In the 21st century, Eddie Bauer has struggled. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2003 and again in 2009. That year, it was purchased by Golden Gate Capital. In 2021, Eddie Bauer was sold to Authentic Brands. Catalyst Brands LLC was formed in 2025 when SPARC Group, a joint venture formerly operating brands owned by Authentic Brands Group, merged with JCPenney.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the company intends to eliminate its physical stores and shift operations to exclusively online. The other brands under the Catalyst Brands Group umbrella — JCPenney, Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, and Nautica — will not be affected by the bankruptcy.

Its flagship store at Bellevue Square closed last June.

