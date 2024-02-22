Results of Snohomish County emphasis patrols over Super Bowl weekend released by State Patrol

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol released results of “Big Game” emphasis patrols over Super Bowl weekend.

The increased patrols from Feb. 9 to 11 focused on drivers who were speeding or driving under the influence in Snohomish County.

Police from Arlington, Mountlake Terrace, Marysville, Mukilteo, Everett and Monroe, deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol troopers participated.

Here are the results from the weekend:

652 drivers contacted.

354 speeding violations.

14 DUI arrests.

18 other arrests.

No matter what team you will be rooting for, #YourWSP will be there to assist with traffic safety. Extra patrols will start the Friday (Feb. 9) before the #BigFootballGame with a focus on speed and DUI.



Avoid having your ride home be 🚑 or 🚓and have a #CompletelySoberRide pic.twitter.com/VxJzw02psj — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) February 1, 2024

