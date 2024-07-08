Restoration of the Tropical Reef at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium completed

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tropical Reef Aquarium at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is breathing new life after a $7.09 million renovation.

Formerly known as the South Pacific Aquarium, the Tropical Reef Aquarium has been open since 1989 to residents and visitors to the park.

This extensive restoration touched nearly every part of the aquarium from the murals and art pieces that cover the walls, to the mechanical parts not seen by visitors and even the roof.

Guests can now easily listen to presentations using the newly installed audio equipment, and they will be able to identify various fish species through the aquarium’s new digital screens.

All viewing areas were polished to enhance guests’ experience viewing current and new species of sharks and fish that were added.

The restoration was possible by the zoo’s operating budget and a 2014 bond approved by Tacoma voters.

The Tropical Reef Aquarium is now open.

©2024 Cox Media Group