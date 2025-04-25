Restaurant employee assaulted in Capitol Hill over missing chicken tender

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 29-year-old employee at a chicken restaurant in Capitol Hill is recovering after being punched in the face Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they are looking for three individuals who were asked to leave the restaurant in the 1200 block of East Pike Street around 10:54 p.m. for allegedly harassing other patrons with offensive language.

The three men, one in his 20s, were eating at the restaurant while allegedly verbally harassing nearby customers, according to witnesses. One person said they were growled at, barked at, and insulted. That’s when a manager intervened and warned the group that they would be asked to leave if the poor behavior continued.

Police seek suspects in Capitol Hill assault





When the harassment persisted, the men allegedly began arguing with customers and later approached the worker regarding a missing chicken tender, according to the employee. The disagreement escalated when police said one of the suspects used a homophobic slur.

As the employee escorted the group toward the exit, one of the suspects allegedly said, “Don’t touch my boy like that,” prompting another to punch the employee. The punch left a cut above the victim’s left eye, along with significant swelling. The suspects then escaped westbound on East Pike Street near 12th Avenue.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with additional information to contact the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





