Residents startled awake by loud noises during Tacoma burglary

TACOMA, Wash. — A burglary suspect was arrested in Pierce County after residents called 911 due to loud noises they heard inside their house while sleeping, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

Police say that the residents barricaded themselves in a room in the house after hearing the loud noises and a light turned on in their hallway on Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect coming out of nearby bushes.

Police chased the suspect on foot until he was caught in an alley.

The suspect, who already had two outstanding warrants, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County Jail on first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and possession of an illegal substance.

