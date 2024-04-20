Residents of deadly mobile home fire in Lakewood last year are suing owner of nearby vacant property

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Seven residents of a Lakewood mobile park are now suing an owner of a vacant property nearby following a deadly fire last year.

The lawsuit is claiming that VGU Washington Estates did not secure their land or clear the vegetation beforehand which ended up causing the fire.

It happened on Aug. 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said that the fire was caused by transients when winds drove the flames into Jamestown Estates Park.

Two men were killed in the fire and nine mobile homes were destroyed. Five other mobile homes also sustained damage.