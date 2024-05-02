Snohomish firemen battle boat fire in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (SRFR) are on scene of a boat fire located at the 1200 block of 89th Avenue Southeast in Lake Stevens.

According to SRFR, the boat owner was working on his boat when the fire broke out.

Flames consumed the boat and started melting the nearby trailer.

The house sustained partial damage, but the quick work of the firefighters saved another three houses.

The fire was under control within ten minutes of the initial 911 call. The owner said he was using a drill near a gas tank when it caught fire.

©2024 Cox Media Group