North Bend zebra still on the loose

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Z the zebra is still on the run in North Bend.

While there have been multiple confirmed and unconfirmed sightings in the general area of King County, where it escaped with three other zebras on Sunday, the animal has yet to be corralled.

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) is following up on these leads and will continue to regularly patrol the area over the next several days at least.

RASKC is asking anyone with leads on the master evader to call 911 immediately so that authorities can be dispatched to the area. RASKC encourages any photos or videos that could help inform animal control officers as to the zebra’s location.

Those can be emailed to RASKCMedia@kingcounty.gov.

RASKC has also asked people not to approach the zebra or attempt to capture it on their own. The organization has received numerous offers of help from animal search and rescue organizations, drone pilots, and other volunteers. RASKC wanted to thank all those who have offered to help and confirmed they will follow up with any volunteers as needs arise.

At this time, there are no plans by RASKC to organize a large, formal search operation for the zebra as the search area is too large, the terrain could pose a danger to humans on foot, and there is little concern about extreme temperatures being a factor in the zebra’s well-being in the near future.

Updates will be posted on RASKC’s social media channels, including facebook.com/KingCountyPets, instagram.com/kingcountypets, and twitter.com/KingCountyPets.

KIRO 7 News will continue to follow the wild search for Z the zebra.

