Lakewood fire devastates surviving residents

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — A trailer park fire that started in a nearby field has killed two people and displaced the remaining residents.

A Lakewood community is heartbroken after they lost two of their own in a devastating trailer park fire. The fire started in the brush of a nearby field and quickly spread to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park.

Judy Morgan and her son were two of the people who lost everything.

“My granddaughter from across the street was the one that saw the smoke. we didn’t even know. she came in running and telling us to get out,” said Morgan “we lost everything but the clothes on our backs and a backpack.”

Morgan had seen this kind of fire nearby before and tried to help people protect their homes.

“we get everybody and they get their hoses and it usually works but it didn’t this time. it was too intense. too hot and too quick” said Morgan

Michael Martin was another resident that lost his home. He had tried to save as many of his things as possible, but the fire just got too big too fast.

“I came back in a 3rd time and it was just a wall of black smoke. there was fire getting to the exterior getting closer and closer to my front door,” said Martin.

The fire ended up destroying a total of nine homes and damaged five more. After firefighters arrived neighbors began taking a head count and realized people were missing. The medical examiner has not yet released the names of the two men who died in the fire.

If you would like to help by donating, the Lakewood community has created a GoFundMe.

©2023 Cox Media Group