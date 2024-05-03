One injured in 3-alarm fire at a self-storage in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Fire crews from Kent and the surrounding area were called to a large fire around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Valley Self Storage near 84th Avenue South and South 212th Street in Kent.

The fire was called out as a 2-alarm but was upgraded to 3 alarms after firefighters arrived on scene.

Puget Sound Fire tweeted out a picture of firefighters performing a strip cut on the roof to stop the fire from spreading.

Firefighters are performing a strip cut on the roof to limit the horizontal spread of the fire. pic.twitter.com/VDTpcn9r1P — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) May 3, 2024

One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

It took just over an hour to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group