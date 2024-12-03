Resident stabbed to death at senior living facility in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are investigating the death of a resident at a senior living facility in Bellevue.

Around 1:48 p.m. on Monday, the Bellevue Police Department answered calls of a disturbance at the Sunrise of Redmond senior living facility at 15241 Northeast 20th Street in Bellevue.

According to Bellevue police, callers told police dispatchers that they heard screams coming from the residence.

When police arrived, they forced their way into the residence and quickly took an 87-year-old man in custody.

An 86-year-old woman was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds to the chest, police said.

Police and fire crews performed live-saving aid to the woman but could not resuscitate her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was placed under arrest.

Sunrise Senior Living released the following statement

We are deeply saddened by this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones impacted, and we are committed to supporting our residents and team members, as needed, during this time. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during their work on this domestic situation. We are unable to provide further details and encourage any additional inquiries about the investigation to be directed to the Bellevue Police Department.

Bellevue police are investigating and said there is no threat to the public.

KIRO 7 is at the scene and will update this story as it develops.

©2024 Cox Media Group