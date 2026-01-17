Rescuers save woman and her dog after falling through ice near Snoqualmie Pass

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to a report of an ice rescue at Gold Creek Pond near Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday.

A woman and her dog fell through the ice and rescuers believed they had been in the water long enough that it could have been life-threatening.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Eastside Fire Department’s Ice Rescue team, which happened to be training near North Bend.

Both were rescued from the freezing water before they were swept away, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials warn to stay off frozen ponds and lakes unless it has been confirmed safe to walk on.

