A rescue is underway for a teen that fell from the top of Victor Falls in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews with East Pierce Fire & Rescue and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the scene where the male teen fell about 100 feet to the bottom of the falls.

Crews set up rigging for a high-angle rescue to bring the teen up the steep cliffside.

At this time, his injuries are unknown.

