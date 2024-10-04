Rescue dog in Stevens County returns favor, saving elderly owner who fell

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A rescue dog in Steven’s County is being hailed a hero after returning the favor and saving her owner.

On September 25, a deputy with the Steven’s County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling a wooded area when he came across Gita, a 13-yar-old rescue dog laying in the middle of the road.

The deputy tried to get the dog into his vehicle, but she wouldn’t budge.

He spent some time driving around, knocking on doors, but couldn’t find the owner.

Sensing that something was wrong, the deputy went back to check on the dog.

He tried to get her to move off the road, and instead she took off up a slightly traveled, unmarked roadway.

The deputy followed the dog, who led him to a small cabin.

A man in his 80s, had fallen and hurt his leg.

He says he laid there for hours until the deputy found him.

It turns out, he was Gita’s owner.

“We credit Gita for saving his life that day. The loyalty and heroism of our furry friends never cease to amaze us,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you, Deputy Wright, for going to the extra effort and thank you Gita for being a good girl and true hero!”

