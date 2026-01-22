Resale ticket prices soar as Seahawks, Rams meet for NFC title at Lumen Field

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Tickets remain available for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field, but fans willing to attend should be prepared to pay a steep price.

A review of resale listings Friday on Ticketmaster showed hundreds of seats still on the market, represented by red dots across the stadium’s seating map. Even the least expensive options, seats in the upper reaches of the 300 level, were listed at roughly $1,500 per ticket.

Prices climbed sharply closer to the field. Lower sections of the 300 level were listed around $1,100, while club seats ranged near $1,600. Seats along the 50-yard line, directly behind the Seahawks bench, were listed for approximately $6,200 each. Some field-level seats in the 100 level were priced as high as $9,000.

The number of available tickets has raised concerns among Seahawks fans about the potential for a strong showing by Rams supporters. Ahead of last week’s Divisional Round game against San Francisco, the Seahawks emailed season ticket holders warning that failing to use their tickets could affect their eligibility to renew next season.

The team has said the policy is intended to preserve the home-field advantage at Lumen Field and the loud and passionate “12th Man” fan base. Some fans, however, argued ticket holders should be free to resell tickets as they see fit, likening tickets to personal property. Team officials have countered that the organization is attempting to shift that mindset in the interest of maintaining a playoff atmosphere.

Sunday’s game will determine Seattle’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 2014 season and could have broader implications for ticket prices to Super Bowl 60.

The Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is expected to have a relatively “soft” ticket market, according to ticket analysts who track prices nationwide.

This week, Super Bowl tickets were listed on StubHub for as low as $6,245 and on Vivid Seats starting at $6,387. Face-value prices for Super Bowl 60 range from $950 to $8,500.

Levi’s Stadium seats approximately 68,000 fans. The NFL’s 32 teams receive about 75% of available tickets, with the two participating teams each allotted roughly 17%, the host team receiving 5%, and the remaining teams dividing the rest, according to published reports.

For now, attention in Seattle remains fixed on Sunday and whether Seahawks fans will fill the stands despite the high resale prices.

