Report: Pickleball courts to replace Seattle’s sole homeless RV parking lot

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

A pickleball complex will replace the only homeless RV parking lot in Seattle, according to The Seattle Times.

A five-year lease for the Interbay lot housing a homeless encampment will end early to make way for a three-story pickleball complex.

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) signed the lease in May 2023 with an early termination option, according to The Seattle Times. Staff set up heat, installed a shared bathroom, kitchen, laundry, and hygiene center in the space, which allows for 27 RVs and 11 tiny homes.

However, nearby business owners, reportedly complained the lot was driving away customers. With the new development, the lot is set to host a complex with 20 to 22 pickleball courts, bathrooms, community spaces, and parking stalls, according to city permitting records, obtained by The Seattle Times.

Jon Grant, chief strategy officer at LIHI, told the media outlet the institute has identified a new potential site, but could not disclose the location.

