Repairs delayed on Chumstick Highway due to faulty equipment

Pavement repairs along sections of the Chumstick Highway got underway on Monday morning as originally scheduled; however, crews ran into an issue early in the project.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the contractor had equipment issues at their asphalt plant, and plans came to a grinding halt.

The faulty equipment is expected to be repaired by Wednesday, and that is when WSDOT plans to restart the repairs to nine locations where the pavement is failing.

Drivers can expect to see flagger-controlled traffic through the work zones and are advised to plan for added travel time.

Chumstick Highway repairs delayed, rescheduled

Work is set to begin at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will continue until all repairs have been made, which is estimated to be sometime Thursday afternoon.

The Chumstick Highway is the detour route between Leavenworth and Coles Corner while US 2 remains closed through Tumwater Canyon due to severe storm damage that occurred in early December.

WSDOT reminds drivers that the Chumstick Highway is a rural route with narrow bridges and lower speed limits. Travel on US 2 westbound to Stevens Pass is only open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. with alternating traffic led by a pilot car through a portion of the highway.

Eastbound US 2 is open 24/7 in both directions.

