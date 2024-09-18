Repairs are underway on the Spokane Street Bridge days after car crash

SEATTLE — The Spokane Street Low Bridge remains closed days after a car crashed into its guardrail on Saturday afternoon.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) continues to work on repairs to the bridge gate four days after a car damaged the mechanical and electronic components of the gate.

On Tuesday, the damaged parts, which included the gate and control panel, were removed and sent to SDOT’s repair shop.

Spokane Street Lower Bridge A crane with 10 tons of lifting capacity loading the critically damaged vehicle barricade onto a truck so it can be taken to our repair shop. (SDOT)

Since these parts are necessary to operate the bridge, the bridge will remain closed until all the work is completed, SDOT said.

SDOT crews will work on the bridge through the weekend if necessary but caution drivers that a long-term closure could stop resurfacing repairs on the Spokane Street Viaduct so drivers can get on West Seattle High-Rise Bridge from SODO.

More information and updates can be found on the SDOT X account.





