See some of Princess Diana’s wardrobe at MoPOP

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, MoPOP, is getting the royal treatment.

Now through May 13, you can get up close to some items from Princess Diana’s wardrobe.

The collection features the peach pink feathered hat she wore on her honeymoon send-off, an evening gown she wore during her royal tour of Saudi Arabia in 1986, and a series of heels designed by British shoemaker Rayne.

The items will be auctioned off this summer by Julien’s Auctions. You can view the items here.

“Her fashion was never just about beauty — it was about meaning. That strength of purpose keeps her relevant today, with a timeless style that continues to captivate, resonate, and connect with audiences around the world,” the auctioneering site stated.

In 2024, a collection of items once worn by Princess Diana, along with handwritten notes, was sold at an auction in California.

Diana married Charles III, the Prince of Wales, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London in 1981. She was the first Englishwoman to marry into the royal family in 200 years.

Princess Diana died in 1997 following a car accident in Paris.

