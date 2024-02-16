Local

Renton road a hotspot for speeders with numerous drivers stopped within 90 minutes

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Renton speed emphasis patrol (Renton Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police officers are warning drivers to slow down after more than a dozen drivers were pulled over on the same road Friday.

Within 90 minutes, police made 17 traffic stops along Benson Drive South with speeds ranging from 58 to 72 mph.

The speed limit on Benson is 40 mph.

“Please, everyone, enjoy this beautiful day & weekend. Be careful, slow down, and get to where you’re going safely!” Renton Police said in an X post.

Police said more speed emphasis patrols are to come.

