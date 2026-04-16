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Renton Regional Fire Authority continues construction on new ‘state-of-the-art’ fire station

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Renton Regional Fire Authority continues construction on new ‘state-of-the-art’ fire station Photo Courtesy: Renton Regional Fire Authority
By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Regional Fire Authority provided an update this week on its ongoing construction of a new fire station.

"Construction progress on the new Fire Station 16 is going GREAT!" wrote Renton RFA in a post on social media. “Over the last two weeks, the framework of the station has really taken shape."

The fire department hopes that this brand-new, “state-of-the-art” facility will serve the Renton community for decades.

You can follow along for updates here.

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