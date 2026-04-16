Renton Regional Fire Authority continues construction on new ‘state-of-the-art’ fire station

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Regional Fire Authority provided an update this week on its ongoing construction of a new fire station.

"Construction progress on the new Fire Station 16 is going GREAT!" wrote Renton RFA in a post on social media. “Over the last two weeks, the framework of the station has really taken shape."

The fire department hopes that this brand-new, “state-of-the-art” facility will serve the Renton community for decades.

You can follow along for updates here.

Construction progress on the new Fire Station 16 is going GREAT! Over the last two weeks, the framework of the station has really taken shape. This state-of-the-art facility will serve the Renton community for decades. Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/9B5c5K6xOu — Renton Regional Fire Authority (@RentonRFA) April 15, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group