Renton rallies behind Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl

RENTON, Wash. — From bars to city hall, the home of the Seahawks showed its support for the team’s Super Bowl appearance on Friday.

The City of Renton hosted a rally at City Hall with former Seahawks Randall Morriss and Paul Johns.

“If we play the way that the Seattle Seahawks can play, we should beat the Patriots,” Morris said.

“I want them to hear back in New England that we busted your butt this time. I’m just so proud of the fans you’ve been behind us,” Johns told the crowd of around one hundred fans.

Part of the rally—a best gear contest that Jen Amrine won, sporting a Seahawks poncho, shoes, wig and even custom-made jewelry featuring ’12.’

She says her home is just as decorated with lights, a blow-up Blitz mascot and a projector playing Seahawks highlights on the garage.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, how young you are, where you’re from, what language you speak, what color your skin, it’s a community and it brings everybody together,” Amrine said.

The Seahawks success is bringing big business success to Washington.

The Beer Institute reports that states with teams that have reached the Super Bowl see a 20% increase in beer sales.

In January, Washington bars and restaurants sold 8% more beer than last year, part of a 5% increase in beer sales overall across the state. Jacob Massey, the bar manager at Dino’s pub in Renton, says it’s a noticeable change with three more Seahawks games.

“If we weren’t in the playoffs, it would be dead,” Massey said. “It generates a lot more revenue. Everyone that’s working here is happy about it, we’re all making good money,” Massey says.

They have deals and plans to host fans during the Super Bowl. If the NFC Championship was any indication, Massey says people should arrive several hours before kickoff to guarantee a seat.

“I think it’s going to be crazy, I think it’s going to be a great time. I think everyone’s been prepared for it, and that’s all anyone’s talking about.”

