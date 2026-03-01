Renton police warning of door-to-door roofing scam

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department (RPD) is warning residents of a scam involving people claiming to be roofers going door-to-door.

RPD says victims have lost up to $15,000 after reporting that the scammers offer a small repair after claiming to see loose shingles on their roof.

They then pressure homeowners into doing a full roof replacement and completing work that is not up to code, according to police.

To avoid these scams, authorities say always to check contractors credentias and get a second opinion from a company you trust.

