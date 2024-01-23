Renton police send out warning after recent stalking cases using AirTags

Renton police have sent out an urgent warning. The department is seeing an increase in stalking connected to Apple AirTags.

Take a look at this tweet from the department.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐓𝐚𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠

Renton detectives are investigating two recent stalking cases involving Apple AirTags. In both cases, someone illegally attached an AirTag to the victims’ cars, allegedly trying to keep track of their movements. — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) January 22, 2024

It describes two recent stalking cases involving Apple’s pocket-sized trackers.

In both cases, police say someone illegally attached an AirTag to their cars to track their movements.

Stalking charges have been referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office in one of those cases. The other is still under investigation.

But this is not just a Renton issue, since December of 2022, a national class action lawsuit has been growing against Apple. it alleges that AirTags have “become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”

So what can you do to keep yourself safe?

If you have an iPhone, turn on ‘Find My iPhone’ to alert you to an AirTag moving with you. If you have an Android you can download the ‘Tracker Detect’ app.

