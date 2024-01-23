Local

Renton police send out warning after recent stalking cases using AirTags

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The department is seeing an increase in stalking connected to Apple AirTags.

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Renton police have sent out an urgent warning. The department is seeing an increase in stalking connected to Apple AirTags.

Take a look at this tweet from the department.

It describes two recent stalking cases involving Apple’s pocket-sized trackers.

In both cases, police say someone illegally attached an AirTag to their cars to track their movements.

Stalking charges have been referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office in one of those cases. The other is still under investigation.

But this is not just a Renton issue, since December of 2022, a national class action lawsuit has been growing against Apple. it alleges that AirTags have “become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”

So what can you do to keep yourself safe?

If you have an iPhone, turn on ‘Find My iPhone’ to alert you to an AirTag moving with you. If you have an Android you can download the ‘Tracker Detect’ app.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read