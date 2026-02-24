Renton police search for domestic violence suspect, ask people to avoid the area

The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking people to avoid the area of 120th Lane SE and SE 171st Lane in Renton following a domestic violence incident and search.

RPD says they responded to a domestic violence call with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.

They are looking for the suspect, who is believed to be contained in a unit.

Officers on the scene of a domestic incident with a weapon in the 17000 Block of 120th Lane SE, searching for an assault suspect who is believed to be contained in a unit. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/xBUSuowkSe — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 24, 2026

