Renton police search for domestic violence suspect, ask people to avoid the area

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Renton police file photo, image via Facebook
The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking people to avoid the area of 120th Lane SE and SE 171st Lane in Renton following a domestic violence incident and search.

RPD says they responded to a domestic violence call with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.

They are looking for the suspect, who is believed to be contained in a unit.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

