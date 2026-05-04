Renton police looking to ID driver that may have witnessed deadly shooting

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been a witness to a deadly shooting.

On April 29, police were called to the intersection of Rainier Ave S. and SW Victoria Street for reports of a 27-year-old man lying in the roadway.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting that led up to the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Now, Renton PD are hoping to speak with the driver or passengers of a silver car that was seen in the area within seconds of the shooting.

Police want to specify that the individuals in the vehicle are not suspects, but RPD believes they may have witnessed something that can help investigators.

If you were in that vehicle, or recognize it, contact Detective Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov and reference case #26-3302

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