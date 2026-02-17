Renton PD looking for info on death of man who may have been hit by a car

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are looking for more information on a man’s death from earlier in the year.

On January 3, 2026, at 5:19 a.m., officers responded to a business complex off Powell Ave SW for reports of a man critically injured.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old with “severe abdominal injuries.”

Police say he was unable to communicate what happened to him, and despite efforts to save him, he died from his injuries two days later.

Renton police believe his severe injuries were possibly the result of a “vehicle or other significant trauma.”

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

If you have any information that may help, contact Detective Lane at klane@rentonwa.gov and reference case #26-50.

©2026 Cox Media Group