Renton mayor: Police will never assist ICE with immigration enforcement

RENTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

In light of another deadly shooting by a federal immigration officer in Minnesota, the mayor of Renton issued a firm statement on local police cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I want to reassure you that Renton police officers will never assist ICE or any federal agency with immigration enforcement,” Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone stated.

Pavone emphasized his commitment to protect the people of Renton.

“The current atmosphere surrounding immigration enforcement is a real and frightening concern to many in our community. I want you to know that I see this concern, I hear it, and I take it seriously,” he stated. “The City of Renton stands with you. I, along with the city council and the Renton Police Department, am committed to supporting every member of our community and ensuring that everyone feels safe.”

Washington law restricts law enforcement from assisting ICE

Pavone pointed to the Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts local law enforcement agencies from assisting in civil immigration enforcement.

“The Renton Police Department responds to criminal acts; immigration enforcement is a civil matter and not within their role,” Pavone stated.

Last January, Renton Police Department Chief Jon Schuldt underlined the department’s approach to immigration enforcement.

“As your Chief of Police, I want to reaffirm the department’s commitment to the safety of our community,” Schuldt stated. “Our mission is to work together to provide unbiased law enforcement services to the public. We strive to build positive partnerships within our proud and diverse city. I understand that recent federal immigration decisions may cause anxiety and concerns.”

Residents concerned about their safety are urged to call 911.

“Any community member, regardless of immigration status, is encouraged to call the police to report a crime,” Pavone stated. “We will not ask for your immigration status during an investigation, whether you are the suspect or victim.”

He noted that Renton officers do not investigate immigration law violations and are not trained to do so.

“We are proud of the diverse and vibrant community we serve and remain dedicated to upholding our core values to build trust and maintain an environment where everyone feels safe and secure,” Pavone stated. “Our department is committed to treating all individuals with dignity and respect, and I can assure you that enforcement actions are conducted professionally, impartially, and without discrimination. Together, we will continue working to ensure Renton remains a welcoming, connected, and caring place for all.”

