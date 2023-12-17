Renton man allegedly kills driver, injures passenger in wrong-way crash

A man from Renton allegedly killed a driver and injured a passenger in a wrong-way crash near Ellensburg, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash was on I-82, two miles east of Ellensburg, on Saturday just after 10 p.m.

The Renton man was allegedly driving westbound in the eastbound lanes near milepost 1 in a 1995 Ford F150 truck. He hit a man who was driving eastbound with a woman passenger in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

The 40-year-old man from Wapato was killed and his 40-year-old woman passenger from Wapato was injured. She was taken to the Kittitas Valley Hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The 57-year-old Renton man was not wearing a seatbelt and was also injured. He was also taken to the Kittitas Valley Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved.

